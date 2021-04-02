Volleyball Players of the Week

SEC Staff

SEC Offensive Player of the Week – Tennessee’s Morgahn Fingall, a sophomore right side from Fairfax, Va., averaged 5.06 points, 4.67 kills and 2.22 digs per set in the series win over LSU. Fingall posted a career-high 23 kills in the opening match against the Tigers, and followed that with a double-double of 19 kills and 13 digs in the second match.

SEC Defensive Player of the Week – Kentucky’s Gabby Curry, a senior libero from Buford, Ga., averaged 4.67 digs per set in the two wins over Alabama. Curry recorded 15 digs in the first match and 13 in the second as she helped UK hold their opponent to a .097 hitting percentage on the series.

SEC Setter of the Week – Kentucky’s Madison Lilley, a senior from Overland, Kan., won her fourth SEC Championship in four years by setting the UK offense to a .443 hitting percentage on the week in UK’s two wins over Alabama. Lilley had 35 assists on Wednesday and 29 on Thursday night. She also had a career-high three aces in Wednesday night’s win to go along with her five blocks on the week.

SEC Freshman of the Week – Florida’s Elli McKissock, a defensive specialist/libero from Windermere, Fla., averaged 3.57 digs and 1.57 assists per set in the two wins at Texas A&M. McKissock registered seven digs, four assists and an ace in the opening match, and 18 digs, seven assists and career-high two aces in the second match.