U.S. administers 157.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines-CDC

The United States has administered 157,606,463 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 204,719,335 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on April 1, the agency had administered 153,631,404 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 200,496,635 doses.

The agency said 101,804,762 people had received at least one dose while 57,984,785 people are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

A total of 7,735,342 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru)