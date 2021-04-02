Tom Hanks’ Son Slapped With Restraining Order After Altercation With Ex

WENN/Instagram

Chet Hanks has been ordered by court to stay away from former girlfriend Kiana Parker following their altercation which led to the duo accusing each other of assault.

AceShowbiz –

Chet Hanks‘ ex-girlfriend has been granted a restraining order amid the couple’s messy break-up.

The son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson got into a violent altercation with his then-girlfriend Kiana Parker in January (21), which the 30-year-old claimed started after he found her stealing his money.

Subsequently, the pair sought legal action against one another, with Hanks filing a lawsuit for assault and battery, theft, and return of the money she allegedly took from him, and Parker accusing him of repeated violence.

She filed a restraining order against the Your Honor star and subsequently had the request granted, with a Fort Bend County judge stating that “there is a clear and present danger” that Hanks will commit family violence “again.”

The order says, “The Court finds that family violence has occurred, was committed by Chester Marlon Hanks, and there is a clear and present danger that family violence committed by Chester Marlon Hanks is likely to occur again in the future unless restrained by the Court.”

If he violates the protective order, Chet faces a fine and up to six months in jail. He is also prohibited from communicating with Parker, going near her, and possessing a firearm, among other stipulations.

In an affidavit, Parker claimed Hanks “pushed (her) against the cars and wrestled (her) around the cars” outside their Sugar Land home on the day of their split “while dragging (her) across the pavement.”

However, in his lawsuit against her, Hanks’ attorney said he ended the relationship after learning that his ex “fraudulently made charges to his debit card,” totalling more than $5,000 (£3,610).

The following day, Parker allegedly “brought three menacing large men” to their Sugar Land rental home and “smashed (Hanks) over the face with (a) pot and cut him with (a kitchen) knife,” causing him to bleed “profusely.”