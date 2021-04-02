Timeline Of Benson And Stabler’s Best SVU Moments

Name a more iconic duo than Olivia and Elliot — I dare you.
To celebrate the premiere of Law and Order: Organized Crime — and, more importantly, the reunion of Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler that’s been a decade in the making — here’s a timeline of Stabler and Benson’s best moments from the OG SVU:
1.
When Stabler insisted on keeping a close eye on Benson after a creepy stalker set his sights on her:
2.
Also, in that same episode, when Stabler sipped from the same cup of OJ as Benson after driving across town in order to give her a ride to work:
3.
When Stabler made this all too important vow to Benson after she broke the cardinal rule of coworkers:
4.
When Stabler confided in Benson about Kathy taking the kids and leaving him:
5.
When Stabler reminded Benson of her worth after a case involving someone who’s a product of rape hits too close to home:
6.
When Benson risked her job — and lost the life of a young child — to save Stabler:
7.
When, after the fallout of “Fault” resulted in a partner reassignment, Stabler and Benson are finally reunited as partners once again:
8.
When Stabler and Benson finally confirmed that their partnership and friendship is back on solid ground:
9.
When Stabler told Benson that he couldn’t stay away from the job…or was he talking about HER:
10.
When the IAB evaluator told Cragen that Elliot and Olivia were “too close” but to split them up would be a mistake:
11.
When Stabler embraced Benson in a rare hug after she saved a very-pregnant Kathy after her car accident:
12.
When Benson made the astute remark about Stabler that he was, in fact, a carrot:
13.
When Benson ended up in this ~precarious~ situation with Stabler:
14.
When Stabler cradled Benson after he the thought she’d been shot / that he’d lost her:
15.
When Stabler took care of Benson when she had the flu:
16.
When Stabler braced Benson after CPS took Calvin away from her / terminated her custody of him:
17.
When Stabler and Benson share this sweet embrace after the murder of ADA Sonya Paxton:
18.
When Stabler and Benson went undercover at a swingers club as a married couple in order to solve the case:
19.
Last, but not least, when Benson broke down in the squad room after finding out from Cragen that Stabler resigned without saying goodbye:
