This Is Why Faith Evans ‘Backed Off’ From Stevie J

While reflecting on their relationship in an episode of ‘Behind Every Man’, the musician admits that she ‘backed off’ from the megaproducer because of her concerns about his past relationships.

Faith Evans and Stevie J are now happily married. However, it was revealed that she once gave him the boot prior to that. While reflecting on their relationship in an episode of “Behind Every Man”, Faith admitted that she “backed off” from the megaproducer because of his ex.

“I wasn’t quite sure whether or not he was still involved with this ex,” Faith said in a clip of the episode. “So, you know when you kind of told me you guys weren’t together and then shortly thereafter finding out that you still kinda were, I think that’s probably when I stepped away because I’m not a man stealer, a homewrecker, you know.”

The musician went on to share that she made it clear with Stevie that she didn’t want to be a side chick nor she would tolerate him for having a relationship with another women. “It was way too much for me,” Faith added. “This was the main thing, if you’re not really serious, please don’t do this to our friendship.”

Back in May 2020, the couple made headlines after Faith was arrested for allegedly attacking her husband during an altercation. Reports stated that there were visible marks and scratches on Stevie’s face when law enforcement was called to their house in Los Angeles.

She was booked for felony domestic violence before being bailed out later that day.

Prior to the incident, the couple sparked rumors that there might be marriage trouble between them when they were caught unfollowing each other on social media in 2019. The producer added fuel by posting a string of cryptic messages, “Drunk people always speak their truth,” “Ones insecurities can damage them,” “All that glitters ain’t gold,” and “Cherish what you love just know nothing will last forever.”

He continued to rant about someone on his Twitter account months later. “Trust no b***h,” he wrote on the blue bird app. “12 days of Xmas I sent her 5k a day. Wanna show the world what being a stand up guy will get you. Found of that NO woman is faithful. Knew that & it’s a blessing to know.”

However, he clarified that his “twitter & IG was hacked last night while I was on the plane.” He added, “My wife is the love of my life & my best friend. Whoever hacked me, you not only hurt me but my entire family.”