The most famous alumni from the Final Four schools

There are four teams left in the NCAA tournament, which means we have four fan bases who can taste a national championship. While many fans are like you and me, each school has its fair share of famous alumni who take pride in their alma mater’s success. With four schools that have combined for just one championship in 45 years, this is an exciting time for these alums. Some are known for their own prowess on the field of play, while others are known for their place in pop culture or their successes in various fields.

Here are some of the famous alumni from the 2021 Final Four schools.