The ‘Highest-paid MLB players’ quiz

Rest easy, Mets fans. Francisco Lindor will be sticking around for a while.

On Wednesday, news broke that Lindor and the Mets had agreed to a 10-year, $341M extension. The deal will the keep franchise shortstop in Queens through the 2031 season. It appeared that Lindor and the Mets were at an impasse, with new Mets owner Steve Cohen insinuating that he was not the one holding things up. But, Lindor did ultimately sign on the dotted line, and whatever bad feelings were brewing, well, that’s all water under the bridge now. Lindor will be a Mets fixture for a long time. Not as long as another infamous Mets icon, but the fans in Flushing should be happy regardless.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. When Lindor’s extension kicks in next season, he will be among the top 10 highest-paid players in the game. For now though, he’ll have to settle for being the 30th richest player in MLB. So with that in mind, how many of the 30 top earners in Major League Baseball for the 2021 season can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!