Texans could pursue Alex Smith as Watson replacement?

Two things the Houston Texans reportedly know for sure is that quarterback Deshaun Watson said he won’t play another down for the organization following his trade demand and that the 25-year-old star signal-caller could soon face fines and a suspension through the NFL’s personal-conduct policy related to nearly two-dozen lawsuits alleging Watson of committing sexual assault and misconduct.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero (h/t Nick Shook), Houston could look to sign Alex Smith to serve as a temporary starting QB if Watson isn’t on the active roster for any reason when Week 1 of the 2021 season rolls around. Smith knows current Houston head coach David Culley from when both were employed by the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in their careers, and the 2020 Comeback Player of the Year, who turns 37 years old in May, could win the starting job in a competition that will include fellow veteran Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor joined Houston last month.

“This would be a contingency plan of sorts for the Texans, in addition to having Tyrod Taylor,” Pelissero said during a Friday NFL Network segment. “Look at what (general manager) Nick Caserio has done at other positions. He wants competition on that roster. It’s too soon to say right now whether there’s any chance that Watson could be in a Houston uniform because again he has made clear publicly he does not intend to go back (to) the Texans. In terms of what plays out, again, with serious allegations, through civil suits, what would potentially play out through an NFL investigation which remains ongoing, all that remains to be seen. But those answers may be hard to come by in the less-than-four weeks we still have here prior to the NFL draft.”

While with the Washington Football Team last season, Smith compiled a 5-1 record as a starter with 1,582 passing yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions. Per ESPN stats, he finished the regular season 31st among eligible quarterbacks with a 78.5 passer rating. His total QBR was a woeful 34.8.