‘Teen Wolf’ Star Arden Cho Left Shaken by Racist Attack When Walking Her Dog

The Kira Yukimura depicter says she ran as fast as she could when a man ‘started coming towards’ her while spewing racist obscenities and threatening to kill her.

Actress Arden Cho was targeted in a racially motivated attack.

The “Teen Wolf” star took to Instagram on Thursday (01Apr21) to share the incident, revealing a man started screaming racist obscenities at her while she was walking her dog Chewy.

According to Cho, he claimed he was going to “motherf**king kill” her and her “f**king dog” during the attack, which took place on Wednesday (31Mar21).

“This along with other obscenities were screamed at me when I was outside walking my dog last night,” she wrote. “I haven’t been this scared in years, he was couple feet away & started coming towards me.”

“I grabbed Chewy and ran as fast as I could. I’m not crying anymore but I’m still scared, I’m still shaking.”

Cho went on to tell her followers how scared she has been over the past months, amid the rise in Asian and Pacific Islander hate crimes.

“I used to run at night, I haven’t ran in months,” she continued. “I still have to walk my dog, so I carry a knife when we go out at night. I know how to fight but I still don’t feel safe. I’m young & fit, I shouldn’t be scared but I am.”

And Cho admitted similar incidents have brought back “all (the) trauma” she experienced as a child.

“All my trauma as a kid has been coming back as I’m watching our elders get beaten and killed. I’ve been kicked in the face till I was unconscious and hospitalised, I was only a child,” Cho recalled. “I didn’t realise how much that incident shaped my life. How much fear I’ve always lived with.”

In the post’s caption, she added, “Please, please #StopAsianHate I can’t breathe. It feels like I’m 10 again & I’m being kicked to death.”

“My mom called me & I couldn’t help but start crying again. She’s so scared to walk outside, even in the day time. I’m sorry mom. She wants me to be strong. So I’ll try. Please help us.”