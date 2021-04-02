Tara Reid Assures Fans ‘American Pie 5’ Will Happen and the Script Is ‘Amazing’

Universal Pictures

The ‘Sharknado’ actress is confident that the fifth ‘American Pie’ installment is coming as she describes the script as ‘one of the best ones’ in the franchise.

AceShowbiz –

Actress Tara Reid is convinced it’s only a matter of time before a new “American Pie” sequel moves into production, because the script is “amazing.”

The star played Vicky Lathum in the 1999 sex comedy and reprised the role for three follow-up films – 2001’s “American Pie 2“, “American Wedding” in 2003, and 2012’s “American Reunion“.

Plans for a fifth movie in the main franchise have been discussed ever since the last project’s release, and Tara reveals a script has already been circulated among the castmembers – and it’s so good, she’s sure the film will soon be given the green light.

She told Entertainment Tonight, “It might happen. OK, I can’t tell you when, because I don’t really know when, because we have to get all the actors and at the same time to get our schedules together (sic)…”

“There is a script out there, I’ll put it that way,” Tara added, insisting it’s “one of the best ones” in the outrageous teen series.

“It’s amazing,” she smiled. “(It) will happen, I just don’t know when.”

The original American Pie movie also starred Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Chris Klein, Shannon Elizabeth, Seann William Scott, and Eugene Levy, and Tara is still in contact with the crew.

She said, “We all stay in touch in different ways. When you grow up with someone and you get your first breaks with someone, you can never forget that.”

While she’s optimistic for another “American Pie” film, the same can’t be said for the horror comedy “Sharknado“, in which she played April Wexler for six TV movies, concluding with 2018’s “The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time“.

She explained, “I’ve been a robot, I gave birth inside a shark, I’ve done everything you could possibly do (in that franchise). I don’t see where my character would go again. But I think we took a great thing and ran on it…”

“They all went great. But sometimes, you know when to hang up the flag and I think we ended it at a perfect beat (sic).”