WENN

Prosecutors have reportedly dropped investigation into the sexual assault allegations made by a woman against the Migos star, citing insufficient evidence.

AceShowbiz –

Migos star Takeoff will not face charges over sexual assault allegations made against him by an unnamed woman last year (20).

The rapper was sued by the Jane Doe, who claimed he raped her at a house party, but Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office lawyers have decided not to prosecute the case due to insufficient evidence.

The accuser’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, tells Pitchfork, “Our client is disappointed in the decision of the Los Angeles County District Attorney, who has once again shown he is soft on crime and cares more about the rights of criminal defendants than victims of sexual assault. She looks forward to receiving the justice she deserves in her civil case.”

When the allegations first came to light, Takeoff’s lawyer, Drew Findling, said, “We have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence. What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Takeoff are patently and provably false. The claims and statements made regarding this lawsuit indicate that the plaintiffs’ representatives have not spoken with relevant witnesses or reviewed available evidence.”

In her lawsuit, the accuser sought damages for sexual battery, false imprisonment, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

But Takeoff’s attorney called the lawsuit an attempt to make financial gain from the hip-hop star, “Takeoff is renowned for his artistic talent as well as his quiet, reserved and peaceful personality. In this instance, those known personality traits have made him a target of an obvious exploitative money grab.”