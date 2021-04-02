T.I. and Tiny Accused by Two More Alleged Victims of Rape and Sex Trafficking

WENN/Brian To

One of the new accusers alleges that she was ‘drugged and forced to take tons of molly and X’ before being trafficked in three different states by the hip-hop couple.

The number of T.I. and Tiny a.k.a. Tameka Cottle‘s alleged victims has continued to grow. The hip-hop couple, who has been hit with allegations of sexual assault, drugging and kidnapping, has gotten two more women coming forward with similar accusations.

Revealing the pair’s criminal charges was lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn. A representative of the attorney spilled to Vulture that one of the new accusers alleged that she was “drugged and forced to take tons of molly and X” by the pair before being trafficked in Nevada, Miami and Florida, in 2010. At that time, she was 32 years old.

The second survivor, on the other hand, claimed that she was only 20 years old when she was drugged then “raped by Clifford Harris and one of his male friends in a hotel in Miami, Florida, in May of 2010.” Her medical records have also been reviewed by Blackburn.

Aside from the two women, the attorney is reportedly talking to a third alleged victim who has also come forward with the same claims. The lawyer was said to be in the process of speaking with “investigators from multiple jurisdictions.”

T.I. and Tiny were first accused of sexual abuse, drugging and sex trafficking back in January. By March, Blackburn confirmed that he has already represented at least 11 victims after 6 more people brought up the accusations.

T.I. and Tiny, however, have denied all the allegations. Their lawyer Steve Sadow pointed out, “These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media and now attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system.”

Steve further dubbed the accusations “baseless and unjustified.” He then noted, “We fully expect that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming.”