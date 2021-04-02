Springvale woman killed falling off ute tray, driver charged

A teenager has been charged after a young woman was killed when she fell from a ute in regional

allege the 19-year-old was driving down Springvale Road in Springvale, 100km west of Toowoomba, with the woman riding in the tray of the utility vehicle.

He has since been charged with driving with a person in the part of a vehicle designed for carriage of goods and refusing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.