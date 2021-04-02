SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Will Take Dogecoin To the Moon By CoinQuora

  • Elon Musk tweeted that he wants SpaceX to take Dogecoin to the literal moon.
  • If this happens, Dogecoin would be the first cryptocurrency in space.
  • Dogecoin price started surging soon after Musk’s tweet.

Dogecoin’s most vocal celebrity fan, Elon Musk, is back. This time Musk has announced his intention to send Dogecoin to the literal moon using SpaceX.

Musk is a billionaire CEO for Tesla (NASDAQ:) and SpaceX. While Musk’s Tesla brand already has strong crypto ties, this is the first time SpaceX will be linked to a specific crypto. Notably, while Tesla builds electric cars, SpaceX builds and has sent sp…

