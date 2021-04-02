SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Will Take Dogecoin To the Moon By CoinQuora



SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Will Take Dogecoin To the Moon



Elon Musk tweeted that he wants SpaceX to take Dogecoin to the literal moon.

If this happens, Dogecoin would be the first cryptocurrency in space.

Dogecoin price started surging soon after Musk’s tweet.

Dogecoin’s most vocal celebrity fan, Elon Musk, is back. This time Musk has announced his intention to send Dogecoin to the literal moon using SpaceX.

SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2021

