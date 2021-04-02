Southside Accused of Hiring Men to Kill His Father

Instagram

The record producer and his father Pharaoh are involved in a heated social media exchange after the latter lashes out at his son for ‘betraying’ the people that helped make him a star.

Southside is the latest celebrity whose family drama is unfolding in public. The record producer has engaged in a heated social media exchange with his dad Pharaoh, after the latter decided to air their dirty laundry.

It all started as Pharaoh attacked his son for “betraying” the people that helped make him a star. “Tattoos on your face and carrying guns don’t make you a gangster. Real gangsters don’t choose to be gangsters, we don’t have a choice,” he posted on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 31.

“It comes from growing up poor. You a RICH B***H that betrays everybody that helped you become rich & famous,” Southside’s father continued his rant. “You lieing to the WORLD like you did it all by your self. I’m telling the TRUTH ABOUT YOU. @808mafiaboss.”

Pharaoh went on calling out the 808 Mafia producer, accusing him of hiring men to kill him. “YOU KAN KEEP TRYING TO PAY PEOPLE TO KILL ME,” so he claimed. “GOD IS GOING TO DEAL WITH YOU. I GOT SOMETHING FOR YOUR UNCLE. YOU WERE SO OBSESSED WITH F**KING UP MY LIFE, BUT GOD IS GOING TO DEAL WITH YOU P***YS. I WANT THE WORLD TO KNOW I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH YOU. YOU AIN’T NOTHING BUT A LIL P***Y BOY.”

He continued in another post, “@808MAFIABOSS Truth is You Haven’t spoken to your GrandDad Who Taught You Boxing In 10 Years, You Slapped & Spit On Your Sister because You were Mad At Me. Your Mothers Brother Owes Your GrandDaddy 8 Months of Rent & is using Covid to not be Evicted. You Dead A** Wrong. #Ungrateful #YouMadAtMyRap #IStartedTheMafia #ITaughtYouProduction.”

Catching wind of his father’s posts, Southside later responded on Instagram Live with his uncle backing him up. “Where was he at the whole time?” his uncle said, suggesting that Pharaoh wasn’t present in his son’s life. “N***a, I raised you.”

Southside, meanwhile, said he wasn’t bothered by his father’s antics and used it as a ploy to get people to stream his music instead. “I ain’t tripping. … I told them folks ‘everybody go stream his music,’ ” he said with a laugh. “He said I hate on his rap career.”

The 32-year-old Atlanta-born rapper/songwriter went on addressing his feud with his dad in a post on his Instagram feed. “It’s said this money brought the hate out of my day,” he wrote in the now-deleted post.