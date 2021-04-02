Shanghai bourse tightens scrutiny over corporate bond issuance

Article content

SHANGHAI — The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said on Friday it is tightening scrutiny over corporate bond issuance, and has punished a brokerage for lax due-diligence in bond underwriting.

The move comes after Chinese exchanges strengthened inspections on initial public offerings (IPOs), as regulators seek to limit financial risks while promoting growth of China’s capital markets.

China has about $4.5 trillion of outstanding corporate bonds, traded on the country’s exchanges and the interbank market.

SSE, China’s main exchange for corporate bond trading, said it has launched onsite inspections on select bond issuance applicants with a focus on robustness of due diligence by underwriters.

The bourse said in a statement it publicly censured metal products maker Ningxia Yuangao Industrial Group Co for “fake” and inadequate disclosure ahead of its default, and sent warning letters to its underwriter Huaxi Securities Co and its law firm.

Ningxia Yuangao could not be reached immediately for comment. Huaxi Securities said it had nothing to add to what the SSE said.

China is stepping up reforms of its capital markets. It has adopted a U.S.-style registration system for securities issuance on SSE’s Nasdaq-style STAR Market, as well as SSE’s corporate bond market.