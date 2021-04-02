Sebastian Stan’s Funniest Instagram Photos

The Winter Soldier has a funny side, y’all.
But beyond being a walking heartthrob, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star is full of personality too.
When he’s not playing the super-serious Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, Sebastian can be found posting a bunch of silly yet adorable content on Instagram, like this one:
Keep reading for 13 other times Sebastian Stan was a big ol’ goofball on Instagram and we absolutely loved him for it.
1.
When he did this belly flop onto a red Austin-Healey 3000:
2.
When he nailed the perfect photobomb:
3.
When he posted this aged snap of himself in hair and makeup:
4.
When he shouted at the beach…
5.
…and in the streets:
6.
When he took the New York City subway and made sure to fit in with the rest of us weirdos:
7.
When he met Lou Ferrigno, the legendary actor who played the original Hulk in the ’70s, and didn’t pass up the opportunity to flex for a photo:
8.
When he shared this behind-the-scenes look at his sous chef skills:
9.
When his The Martian costars got in on the silliness and struck a pose in their makeshift spacecraft:
10.
When he showed us this hilarious shot of his wig cap blown back:
11.
When he suited up for a flight during the height of the pandemic:
12.
When he uploaded this caught-off-guard photo of himself catching some z’s:
13.
And lastly, when he shared yet another hairstyling selfie because it takes a village to look this good:
