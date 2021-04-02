Sebastian Stan’s Funniest Instagram Photos

The Winter Soldier has a funny side, y’all.

Anyone with a pulse knows that Sebastian Stan is easy on the eyes.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

But beyond being a walking heartthrob, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star is full of personality too.


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

When he’s not playing the super-serious Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, Sebastian can be found posting a bunch of silly yet adorable content on Instagram, like this one:

Keep reading for 13 other times Sebastian Stan was a big ol’ goofball on Instagram and we absolutely loved him for it.

1.

When he did this belly flop onto a red Austin-Healey 3000:

2.

When he nailed the perfect photobomb:

3.

When he posted this aged snap of himself in hair and makeup:

4.

When he shouted at the beach…

5.

…and in the streets:

6.

When he took the New York City subway and made sure to fit in with the rest of us weirdos:

7.

When he met Lou Ferrigno, the legendary actor who played the original Hulk in the ’70s, and didn’t pass up the opportunity to flex for a photo:

8.

When he shared this behind-the-scenes look at his sous chef skills:

9.

When his The Martian costars got in on the silliness and struck a pose in their makeshift spacecraft:

10.

When he showed us this hilarious shot of his wig cap blown back:

11.

When he suited up for a flight during the height of the pandemic:

12.

When he uploaded this caught-off-guard photo of himself catching some z’s:

13.

And lastly, when he shared yet another hairstyling selfie because it takes a village to look this good:

