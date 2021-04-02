Safaree Samuels Praised for Taking Anti-Fur Stance After Joining Pro-Fur Rally in the Past

Instagram

Admitting to his mistake, the husband of Erica Mena writes on his Twitter account, ‘To the FUR world I’ve been ignorant 2 alot of things going on in our planet but now I will make a change.’

Safaree Samuels is a growing man. The “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star, who is known for having a fur collection, took to his Twitter account to share that he changed his mind about the matter after watching a few Netflix documentaries.

Admitting to his mistake, the husband of Erica Mena wrote on April 1, “To the FUR world I’ve been ignorant 2 alot of things going on in our planet but now I will make a change and stop supporting the killing of any wildlife and the extinction of living things.” He went on to say, “I wish the police would feel like this about killing unarmed black men,but this is a start.”

The rapper also shared his thoughts on the fishing industry after watching “Seaspiracy” on the streaming giant. “The fishing industry is going to end the world . The illegal fishing and killing of dolphins and whales going on in Japan is unreal,” he commented. “Sharks will soon be extinct. I never knew how important sharks were to our waters until I watched seasspiracy on Netflix.”

The fact that he changed his tune on the matter was welcomed by some of his fans in the replies. “Yes find it so interesting how a child can change a person. Especially a man like safaree. I hope it last!” one person wrote to Safaree. Another comment read, “Good 4 u. Continue to grow.”

“Loving the growth,” one of his followers noted. Meanwhile, someone exclaimed, “This is AWESOME.”

Back in 2019, Safaree made headlines for joining a rally against fur ban. “IM NOT FOR IT!! Safaree X thousands of jobs will be lost if this goes through for a lot of hardbworking ppl! our choice out right #NoFurBan #furinpeace STR88888,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring a video of him giving a passionate speech at the event.