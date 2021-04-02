Ron Rivera not feeling pressured to quickly find franchise QB

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will begin the 2021 season as the Washington Football Team’s starter. However, he’s obviously not seen as the franchise’s long-term solution at quarterback.

Despite that, though, Washington head coach Ron Rivera said during his Thursday press conference that he doesn’t feel pressured to find a franchise quarterback immediately.

“I say that just because … if you put all the other pieces into place and now you start going forward, when that guy does show up, when that guy is in the right position, you can grab him,” Rivera said, according to The Athletic’s Rhiannon Walker. “I went through it the other way my first stint as a head coach in Carolina. We drafted the guy of the future for us in the first round. … At that point, we had not put all the other pieces around Cam Newton. “So, I’ve always thought if you can do it the other way where you put all the other pieces around and then go out and get your quarterback, that might be a pretty good situation, too. … I’ve seen a lot of teams that have had things in place then drafted their quarterback next year. This could be one of those situations where we put all the other pieces in place and then a year or two from now, the right guy is there and we can make that move.”

Washington has the 19th overall pick in the 2021 draft, so they’ll almost certainly miss out on selecting Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones. However, Rivera admitted that the team will continue to look at all options moving forward.

Right now, it’s looking like the Football Team will start the season with Fitzpatrick, Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke on the roster. If that group fails in 2021, then Washington will be more pressured to make a move at QB in 2022.