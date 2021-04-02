Rodgers watched ‘game’ film to prep for hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

Filming of Aaron Rodgers’ guest-hosting stint on “Jeopardy!” is already in the can with episodes featuring the reigning NFL MVP slated to air starting on Monday. Now that the “Jeopardy!” superfan fulfilled his dream duties, the Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed how he prepped for the formidable challenge of filling the late Alex Trebek’s shoes.

It turns out Rodgers utilized the same formula that has led to him becoming a three-time NFL MVP and one of the greatest quarterbacks in league history: preparation, preparation and even more preparation.

“I watched hours and hours and hours of episodes,” Rodgers said in a phone interview Friday, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “Luckily Netflix has a few seasons, and I went back to DVR. But I had to watch from a different perspective — from Alex’s perspective. I couldn’t watch it as a fan anymore. “I took pages and pages and pages of notes. I wrote down every affirmative that he said to any type of clue. I wrote down how he would respond if they didn’t get it right. I wrote down beat points of the show. I wrote down all the different ways he would take it to break. I wrote down the stuff that he said coming out of break. Literally, I studied for this like no other. I wanted to absolutely just crush it.”

It sounds like Rodgers’ was so well-prepped that he believes “Jeopardy!” executives “weren’t ready” for him.

“I know they didn’t expect what I was about to bring, but I was just so prepared,” Rodgers said. “I was so ready.”

Rodgers was no stranger to the “Jeopardy!” stage before his guest-hosting run, either, having appeared on an edition of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” in 2015. The Packers superstar dominated the competition in his appearance, too.