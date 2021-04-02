Report: Isaiah Thomas to sign 10-day deal with Pelicans

Thomas hasn’t played in the NBA since February 2020 for the Washington Wizards. However, he led Team USA to a pair of wins in FIBA qualifying two months ago.

The 32-year-old has bounced around the NBA since he was a two-time All-Star with the Boston Celtics. Thomas has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Wizards, and he was with the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns before his stint in Boston.

He averaged 12.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 40.8% overall and 41.3% from deep with the Wizards last season.

Now that he’s getting another opportunity in the NBA, Thomas will hope to stay healthy as injuries derailed his career in the past.