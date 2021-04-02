Report: 49ers asking for first-rounder in trade for Garoppolo

After trading for the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Niners said they had no intention of trading Garoppolo. However, that could change if they believe the quarterback they select third overall can immediately be a starter.

Per Giardi, San Francisco’s plan is to draft a quarterback and let him learn for a year. This would allow the team to rebuild Garoppolo’s value after an injury-riddled 2020 season. Though, if they can get a first-rounder for him now, they might trade him.

Garoppolo has a no-trade clause for 2021 but not in 2022, so it would be easier to trade him after the upcoming season.

The New England Patriots have generated the most news surrounding Garoppolo. The quarterback is reportedly Bill Belichick’s “Plan A” at quarterback this season despite the team re-signing Cam Newton.

The Patriots are also reportedly continuing to show interest in Garoppolo despite some reports saying otherwise.