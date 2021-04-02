Remy Ma Shuts Down Reports That She Shot Her Pal in 2007 Gunfire

Instagram

The rapper revisits the past claims that she was the one shooting Makeda Barnes-Joshep in the altercation, which sent her to jail, during her appearance on Wendy Williams’ show.

Remy Ma has spoken out about reports that she shot a good friend of hers. During her appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show”, the “Conceited” rapper set the record straight about rumors regarding the 2007 incident that sent her to jail for 6 years.

Remy revisited the past claims that she was the one shooting Makeda Barnes-Joshep. Denying the reports, the femcee told host Wendy Williams, “I didn’t shoot anyone.” She also revealed that the woman wasn’t someone she knew prior to the gunfire.

“Do y’all really think every time the DA, the judge, the jury got it right every single time? No. They didn’t,” Remy explained. “Did not know this girl, wasn’t my best friend, all of these things that was said over these years were not true, but once you’re in prison, no one cares. I didn’t shoot anybody!”





Fans totally believed Remy’s claims. “She didn’t shoot anybody she took the wrap for her Bestfriend. I thought we covered this already,” one person wrote in an Instagram comment. “If y’all actually look at the case she’s TELLING THE TRUTH…… she was only charged for knowing information,” one person said.

“Y’all always wanna assume a black woman lying. Read her damn case. She didn’t shoot that girl,” another one insisted. Critizing Wendy, a user penned, “Y’all always want someone to admit crimes on social media.”

Back in 2007, Remy was accused of shooting her longtime friend after noticing that she was missing $3,000. Makeda claimed that Remy intentionally shot her during the altercation, though the musician vehemently denied the allegations during trial. Her lawyer said at the time that Remy was upset over being robbed of $3,000, explaining that the gun accidentally went off when the ladies fought over her purse.

Although Remy insisted that she was innocent, she was sentenced to 8 years in prison on charges of intentional assault, weapons possession and attempted coercion. The “Money Showers” femcee was later granted clemency and was released from prison in 2016 after serving six years in prison.