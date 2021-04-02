Rams QB Matthew Stafford had minor thumb surgery

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford underwent minor thumb surgery on his throwing hand last month, according to The Athletic’s Jordan Rodrigue.

Stafford said in February that he had a partially torn UCL in his right thumb. The injury was one of many the 33-year-old was dealing with in his final season with the Detroit Lions.

He tore the UCL in his left elbow, broke rib cartilage, tore something in the back of his knee and had a subtalar, right-ankle sprain. Despite the injuries and his surgery, Stafford isn’t expected to miss any offseason work and should be ready to go for the start of the 2021 season.

The former first-overall pick was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff this offseason.