Queensland records one new case of locally-acquired COVID-19

There is one new locally-acquired case of COVID-19 in Queensland today.

Today’s case is a close contact linked to the North Brisbane’s cluster and has been in quarantine since March 27, Queensland’s Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said.

They were tested as a close contact of a confirmed case and initially returned a negative result, but have since tested positive.

Testing rates have remained high in south-east Queensland following the state’s two recent clusters. (Nine)

“The good news is that the lockdown has served its purpose in that the people we were tracing had been able to be quarantined before they were infectious, which is exactly the purpose in which we sought to have the lockdown,” Ms D’Ath said.