MONTREAL — Canadian businessman Pierre Karl Péladeau said on Friday that his December offer for Transat A.T. was still available after Air Canada scrapped its planned merger with the tour operator over European regulatory resistance.

Péladeau, who is also the chief executive of Quebecor Inc , said in a statement his offer would help keep Transat independent and competitive. (Writing by Amran Abocar Editing by Chris Reese)