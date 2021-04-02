Primerica Hits Single Month Investment & Savings Products Sales Record of Approximately $1.1 Billion in March

Article content

Company Projects Investment Sales of nearly $2.8 Billion in Q1 2021

DULUTH, Ga. — Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI), a leading provider of financial services to middle-income families throughout the United States and Canada, today announced that for the first time in its 44-year history, it achieved a single month Investment & Savings Products (ISP) sales record of more than $1 billion in March 2021. The Company noted that it expects first quarter 2021 ISP sales of approximately $2.8 billion.

“Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic caused middle-income families to clearly understand their need for protection today and investments for tomorrow. As a result, more consumers are turning to Primerica’s representatives for financial guidance as they work to prepare for the future,” said Glenn Williams, Chief Executive Officer. “In March, we experienced record ISP production in both the U.S. and Canada, which is a clear indication that middle-income consumers are taking action in this important area of their financial game plans.”

The Company noted that momentum in its ISP business has been building since early in the 4th quarter of 2020, and the production has been driven primarily by strong mutual funds sales and increased activity on the managed investments front. Primerica also saw increased client demand for products with guarantees, as evidenced by strong variable annuities sales during the first quarter, as well.