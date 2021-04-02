Poirier signs contract to fight McGregor at UFC 264

The trilogy of UFC fights between former two-division champion Conor McGregor (22-5-0) and Dustin Poirier (27-6-0, one no contest) is officially set to conclude this summer.

Per Ariel Helwani of ESPN, Poirier has signed the contract to face McGregor at UFC 264 on July 10. The outspoken Irishman reportedly put pen to paper on the agreement weeks ago and opened as a -140 favorite for the rubber match on BetOnline.ag.

Poirier, 32, surprised many within the mixed martial arts community and also casual observers when he stopped McGregor in the second round of the UFC 257 main event contested at 155 pounds in January. McGregor, who turns 33 in July, toppled Poirier via first-round TKO at UFC 178 in September 2014 at 145 pounds.

The five-round main event of UFC 264 will occur at 155 pounds.

Coming off the impressive win, Poirier sits No. 1 in the official UFC rankings for the lightweight division. McGregor, meanwhile, is sixth but could nevertheless earn a championship bout by avenging the January loss. Former unbeaten champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in October and officially vacated the title last month.

There’s still no location for UFC 264, but UFC president Dana White has suggested it could take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with fans in attendance despite continued concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.