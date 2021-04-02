Paloma Faith’s Baby Daughter Rushed to Hospital With Infection

WENN

The ‘Only Love Can Hurt Like This’ hitmaker reveals to her online followers that her baby has been hospitalized due to an infection, only six weeks after birth.

AceShowbiz –

Paloma Faith‘s six-week-old daughter has been rushed to hospital with an infection.

The New York singer took to Instagram to share the news with fans, revealing her baby girl will have to stay the night as she described the situation as being “b**ody sad.”

“Back in hospital with my new baby she has an infection of some kind and we have to stay in,” penned the star. “B**ody sad she’s so small and so sweet #godblessthenhs #ilovenhs.”

Paloma, who also has a four-year-old daughter with partner Leyman Lahcine, kept her fans in the loop as she shared a picture from hospital on Friday morning (02Apr21).

The news comes after the “Only Love Can Hurt Like This” hitmaker recently informed fans that both she and her newborn had been suffering from a yeast infection.

“We both have thrush (my nipples, her mouth), have been on Daktarin gel for her and Daktacort for me, plus Fluconodzole 50mg tablet (daily for a week now) and probiotics – and it feels like it’s just getting worse,” penned the mum-of-two.

“WHERE IS THE MIRACLE CURE PLEASE?! I’m not very patient so all this ‘try this try that’ with newborns is very challenging for me. I like instant solutions! (sic)”

In a recent post, she detailed her struggle with breastfeeding.

“I breastfed my first child for 7 months exclusively. Through mastitis and engorgement and tongue tie and reflux. This time I thought I don’t want to mentally go to that place again, so I thought I would give bottles of pumped milk at night and boobs in the day.”

“Then my baby (this one) was diagnosed with tongue tie and we had it snipped. Then it grew back and I snipped it again.”

<br />

However, another problem arose. “I started to see that she would do one suck and expect milk like she gets with the bottle. After three sucks she would scream as if to say, ‘it’s not coming out!’ Then with her hunger she would cry and bang me. After a while she learnt to feed but this behaviour would start after 15 mins, then 10, now 5 and I would pump milk and top her up with a bottle.”