NSW South Coast bookkeeper charged after allegedly defrauding family business of more than $1.5 million

A bookkeeper on the NSW South Coast has been charged with hundreds of offences after she allegedly defrauded a family business of more than $1.5 million over 10 years.

NSW Police ‘s Financial Crime Squad had been investigating the woman, who was employed to manage the company’s finances, for the past six months.

The 53-year-old was arrested at a home in Vincentia, south of Nowra, at 7.20am on Wednesday morning.

A NSW bookkeeper has been charged with hundreds of counts of fraud after allegedly misappropriating $1.5 million from a family business. (NSW Police)

The home was raided by officers, who seizedelectronic devices and documents for forensic examination.

The woman was taken to Nowra Police Station and charged with 749 counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.

Police will allege in court that the woman intentionall misappropriated money from a number of accounts connected to the family business totalling more than $1.5 million over a decade.