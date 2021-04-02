No new local coronavirus cases in NSW for the third day in a row

Some 13,000 tests were conducted in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, with a significant portion of those taking place in the northern areas of the state.

Residents around the Byron Shire and Northern Rivers remain on high alert after it was revealed earlier this week that infectious Queensland cases of COVID-19 had travelled to the region and there was a new case recorded in the region.

NSW Health said three overseas travellers recorded a positive result, but there were 850 vaccinations administered across the state yesterday.