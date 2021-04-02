NHL moves Senators at Jets to Monday amid Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak

The Winnipeg Jets won’t be going five full days without facing an opponent after all.

On Friday afternoon, the NHL confirmed that the game between the Ottawa Senators and Jets originally scheduled to occur in Winnipeg on May 7 has been moved to this coming Monday. Winnipeg was initially set to face the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday and Tuesday but had those matchups postponed due to COVID-19 concerns affecting the Canucks.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that at least eight Vancouver players and one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus amid the club’s outbreak. The Canucks currently aren’t scheduled to play again until next Thursday’s contest at the Calgary Flames, but the status of that game is very much in doubt following Friday’s developments.