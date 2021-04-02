Netflix Considering ‘To All the Boys’ Spin-Off Series Centering on Kitty

Netflix

The streaming giant allegedly is considering to develop a half-hour series about Lara Jean Covey’s little sister, who is played by Anna Cathcart, and her journey to find her own love.

AceShowbiz –

While Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky’s story in “To All the Boys” trilogy wrapped up this year, fans may be treated to another story from the Covey family. According to a new report, Netflix is planning a spin-off series centering on Lara Jean’s little sister Kitty. Deadline is the first to report the news.

The streaming giant allegedly is considering to develop a half-hour series about the character, who is played by Anna Cathcart, and her journey to find her own love. Both in the books and movies, Kitty is depicted as the mastermind behind sending Lara Jean’s letters to all of her crushes.

Kitty is also the one who plays cupid for his dad and their neighbor Trina (Sarayu Rao). The tween doesn’t seem to be interested in finding romance of her own until she meets someone during a family trip to South Korea in “To All The Boys: Always And Forever“.

“To All the Boys” author Jenny Han reportedly has been tapped to serve as creator, writer and executive producer of the upcoming series, marking the first time for Netflix to have Han directly involved in the making of the adaptation of her books. Co-writing the pilot script with Han is author Siobhan Vivia, who previously teamed up with Han on the “Burn for Burn” novels.

Netflix has yet to comment on the report.

Back in 2020, Han revealed in an interview that she was happy with the movie adaptation of her book series and how the movies kept the essence of the characters she created. “I was happy that the movies kept that spirit from the books, which is so much about [Lara Jean’s] love of family and preferring to stay in on a Friday night to bake brownies with her dad or something opposed to going out,” she said.

She went on to say, “I’ve always felt like wanting to portray teen girlhood in ways that maybe we’ve seen less of in media and film, which is more of an introverted character who is kind of a homebody.”