Nathan Beaulieu out for season following shoulder surgery

It’s the end of the line for Nathan Beaulieu, who underwent shoulder surgery Thursday and will not play again this season. The surgery was done to repair a torn labrum, and though head coach Paul Maurice did not give a timeline for his return, he did say that Beaulieu is expected to make a full recovery.

Beaulieu was playing with the injury this season but hadn’t suited up since exiting a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in early March. In all, his year will end with 25 games played and just a single assist. Fortunately for the 28-year-old defenseman, his contract extends through next season so he won’t have to try and find work coming off a major injury.

Though obviously losing Beaulieu isn’t ideal, being able to move his contract—which carries a $1.25M cap hit—to long-term injured reserve does give the Jets a little more flexibility at the upcoming trade deadline. The team was already into its LTIR space created by Bryan Little, meaning Beaulieu’s number can just be added on top to give it more room for any additions.