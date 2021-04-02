Mozambique army says Total project protected after militant attack

Article content

MAPUTO — A natural gas project being developed by French energy major Total in northern Mozambique is beyond the reach of militants, a Mozambique army spokesman was quoted as saying in a radio report following a deadly insurgent attack nearby.

Authorities have confirmed dozens of deaths in the assault by Islamic State-linked insurgents that began last week in the coastal town of Palma, in a district near gas projects worth billions of dollars meant to transform Mozambique’s economy.

Military operations were still going on around Palma on Wednesday.

“It is protected, … at no time was its integrity at stake,” Radio Mozambique quoted army spokesman Chongo Vidigal as saying about Total’s project on the Afungi Peninsula near Palma, where Islamic State-linked insurgents began the highly organized raid last week.

Radio Mozambique added in its report published late on Thursday that the area around the Total project was being patrolled day and night to repel any threat.

Total told Reuters it had no immediate comment. Mozambique’s defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Total said last week it was calling off a planned resumption of construction at its $20 billion development following the attack.