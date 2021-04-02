Mozambique army says Total project protected after militant attack

Article content

MAPUTO — A natural gas project being developed by French energy major Total in northern Mozambique is beyond the reach of militants, a Mozambique army spokesman was quoted as saying in a radio report, in the wake of a deadly insurgent attack nearby.

Authorities have confirmed dozens of deaths in the assault by Islamic State-linked insurgents that began last week in the coastal town of Palma, in a district near gas projects worth billions of dollars meant to transform Mozambique’s economy.

The situation around Palma is still highly volatile, with insurgents staging attacks on two security posts south of the town on Thursday, a source involved in providing support for humanitarian organizations on the ground told Reuters.

“It is protected… At no time was its integrity at stake,” Radio Mozambique quoted army spokesman Chongo Vidigal as saying about Total’s project on the Afungi Peninsula near Palma.

Radio Mozambique added in its report published late on Thursday that the area around the Total project was being patrolled day and night to repel any threat.

Total, which last week called off a planned resumption of construction at the $20 billion development due to the violence, told Reuters it had no immediate comment. Mozambique’s defense ministry did not respond to a request for comment.