MLB moving All-Star Game, draft out of Atlanta

Major League Baseball is moving the 2021 All-Star Game and draft out of Atlanta, the league announced Friday, according to The Athletic’s David O’Brien.
The decision comes after Georgia lawmakers passed a bill that will overhaul state elections. The new law adds guidelines around mail-in ballots, voter registration and provides state officials more authority around how elections are operated.
Critics of the state’s new voting laws say it will suppress votes, particularly among people of color.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that the league “fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”
The White House also put pressure on MLB to move the Midsummer Classic out of Atlanta following the new bill.
A new location for the All-Star Game and draft has yet to be announced.