MLB announces four new positive COVID-19 test results

Major League Baseball completed a successful spring training without massive interruptions despite continued concerns linked with the COVID-19 pandemic and coronavirus variants.

The league wasn’t so lucky at the start of the regular season.

In Friday’s update, MLB and the MLB Players Association announced that three new players and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. It’s the second straight week the league has recorded four new positive coronavirus cases. From March 12-18, only one player tested positive.

The New York Mets had their season-opening series at the Washington Nationals postponed after at least four Washington players tested positive for COVID-19 amid what Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post referred to as a “major” virus outbreak. New York now opens the campaign at the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, while it’s unknown if the Nationals will be cleared to play the Atlanta Braves that same day.

When speaking with reporters on Friday, Mets third baseman J.D. Davis suggested he hadn’t yet decided if he will get a COVID-19 vaccine when he’s eligible. MLB previously said it will relax coronavirus-related health and safety protocols for clubs with at least 85% of Tier 1 traveling-party members vaccinated.