Michael Strahan Confesses His Closed Tooth Gap Is Just April Fools’ Prank

Instagram

In a video that he shares on his Instagram account, the ‘Good Morning America’ host jokes that his ‘gap is here to stay for a little while’ because his mother likes it.

AceShowbiz –

Michael Strahan has set the record straight on his closed tooth gap. Just a few days after shocking his fans and friends with his new appearance, the “Good Morning America” host confessed that it was just April Fools’ prank.

The 49-year-old TV personality offered his clarification by sharing an Instagram video of himself on Thursday, April 1. “I know a lot of you are wondering, ‘oh, it’s gotta be April Fool’s joke, he’s gotta be joking with the teeth … he must not’ve fixed that gap, it’s his signature,’ ” he began the clip with a face mask on.

“I was surprised, to be honest with you, at how many people were like, ‘No! Don’t get rid of the gap, it’s your signature!’ And I’ve always kind of looked at it that way, but I didn’t know so many people cared,” he continued. “I appreciate all the love for the gap, and I’ve had it for you know, almost 50 years.”

The former NFL player went on to say, “I just wanted to say, April Fool’s!” as he pulled his face mask down, showing his gap. He then exclaimed, “Come on, man! The gap is here to stay for a little while. Not going anywhere anytime soon… my mama likes it, so, for you, Mama.” In the accompaniment of the post, he wrote, “#GoodbyeGap update! Momma knows best!”

<br />

Michael’s post came after he put out a video that saw him visiting Smile Design Manhattan to get his tooth gap filled. He captioned the Tuesday, March 30 post by simply declaring, “I did it. @smiledesignmanhattan #GoodbyeGap.”

In the footage, Michael could be heard telling his dentist Dr. Lee Gause, “If I post, it’ll be don’t do it. If I ask my friends, it’ll be don’t do it. If I ask my business partner, it’ll be don’t do it, I gotta do what I want to do for myself.” After getting the procedure done, he gushed, “I love it! Holy f**k!”