Michael Buble Calls Luisana Lopilato ‘Hero’ on 10th Wedding Anniversary

The ‘Haven’t Met You Yet’ hitmaker marks the 10 years of his marriage to his ‘way better half’ with a gushing post, calling his spouse ‘the light of [his] life.’

AceShowbiz –

Michael Buble is celebrating a decade of marriage to his “way better half,” Luisana Lopilato.

The “Haven’t Met You Yet” hitmaker tied the knot with Luisana in 2011, and on Thursday (01Apr21) he marked 10 years of marriage with a sweet Instagram post in which he described his wife as his “hero.”

“In 10 years of marriage, we’ve been through so much Lu…” he wrote. “The good things in life have been better with you, and you’ve helped lift me through some of the hardest times imaginable.”

“You’re my way better half, my hero and the light of my life. While there’s a lot more I feel and so much more I want to say, I’ll save that for you. I love you Kid. Happy Anniversary. (sic)”

Luisana also posted a sweet tribute to her husband on social media, where she called him her “best friend.”

“The love of my life, my partner, my best lover, my best friend. We were able to overcome together all the battles that were presented to us along the way with admirable strength, respect and so much deep love,” she wrote. “I thank God because I know he wanted it that way !! For many more laughs, scooter nights, tips, songs, stories, nights, tickles, and the list goes on and on… I’ll stop here and tell you the rest in private !!!! I love uuuuu!! @michaelbuble (sic)”

The couple are no strangers to gushing over each other on social media, as Luisana described Michael as “the most amazing man and father” on his 45th birthday in September.

She said at the time, “My love, in you I found everything that defines TRUE LOVE, that is always patient and kind. As written on Corinthios 1st: ‘suffers everything, believes everything, expects everything, endures everything,’ because ‘our love will never stop.’ You are the most amazing man and father and everything I wish for you is nothing compared to the immense love that our family already has. You are my partner, my other half, my strength and my one and perfect lover.”

“We love you!! May God keep on blessing you every day!! @michaelbuble (sic)”