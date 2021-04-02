Mathematics can guide leaders to validate their business knowledge

Gain a coherent comprehension of data models in finance
Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.
Article content
This article was created by StackCommerce. While Postmedia may collect a commission on sales through the links on this page, we are not being paid by the brands mentioned.
Data and the ability to analyze data is becoming increasingly important to every business within every sector, all around the globe. This is true for everything from determining the best SEO (search engine optimization) for your Etsy page to maximizing healthcare data for medical device companies.
Mathematical skills underpin the ability to understand, analyze, manipulate and use data to your company’s advantage. Many analysts even believe that programming AI (artificial intelligence) analysis tools will be an increasingly important part of a company’s everyday operations and strategy development.
What does all of this mean? Well, essentially, it is necessary for every senior-level executive and director of a company to understand and emphasize mathematical skills in their company’s talent pool and strategy. Having a mathematical mindset means a company can properly utilize data to effectively operate.
Article content
Mastering financial mathematics for everyday business use doesn’t have to be difficult. For some, the very idea of revisiting math seems impossible, but with some proven strategies and an engaging online learning environment, leveraging math professionally is achievable. The Mastering Discrete and Financial Mathematics Bundle is an eight-course program with 84 hours of content on pre-calculus, graph theory, number theory and much more.