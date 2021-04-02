Maren Morris Criticizes the Term ‘Snap Back’ After Giving Birth: It’s ‘Troublesome’

Instagram

The 30-year-old ‘Bones’ singer has just entered motherhood as she and husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child, a boy named Hayes Andrew Hurd, last March.

AceShowbiz –

Maren Morris made use of her Instagram account to share a message about body acceptance after giving birth. In the April 2 post, the award-winning singer shared two pictures of her post-baby body while slamming the term “snap back” in the process.

One of the pictures saw the “GIRL” hitmaker posing in nude underwear in the bed, while the other featured her working out. “am never saying ‘trying to get my body back’ again. no one took it, i didn’t lose it like a set of keys,” so Maren captioned the post.

She continued, “the pressure we put on mothers to ‘snap back’ is insurmountable and deeply troublesome.” Seemingly saying to herself and all women who just gave birth, the wife of Ryan Hurd added, “you are and always were a f***ing badass. and yeah, I’m proud.”

<br />

Maren and Ryan welcomed their first child, a boy named Hayes Andrew Hurd, last March. Prior to giving birth, the country star got candid about how she dealed with all the changes to her body. “I’m nearing the end of my pregnancy journey and have worked out with Erin Oprea and tried to eat relatively clean throughout,” she dished back in February. “I’m 5’1 and have gained 40 lbs, and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

The new mom also addressed mom-shaming with mothers during her speech in the press room at the American Country Music Awards last September. “I guess I shouldn’t be shocked because I’ve had plenty of trolls come after me before and I can definitely have thick skin when it comes to someone saying my music is terrible or I’m ruining the sanctity of country music,” she shared. “But, for some reason it feels like an extra betrayal when it’s another mother shaming another mother.”

“I just feel like we need to all give each other some grace. I would never do that and I’ve learned to be less judgmental all around just by being a mom because it’s extremely humbling. And yeah, I just think let’s all love each other and give each other good advice. Even if it’s unsolicited, at least it’s good advice,” the “My Church” hitmaker added.