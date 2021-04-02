Making DeFi idiot-proof with Kava’s gamer CEO, Brian Kerr By Cointelegraph



Making DeFi idiot-proof with Kava’s gamer CEO, Brian Kerr



According to Kava Labs CEO Brian Kerr, the major reason that decentralized finance, or DeFi, has not yet hit the mainstream is that “93% of holders are never gonna touch their own keys.”

Kava is a non-Ethereum-based DeFi platform that enables users to earn interest on the cryptocurrencies they hold. The investors Kerr hopes to reach are those who used an on-ramp like Coinbase or Binance to buy cryptocurrencies that are now sitting on the exchange. They are “worried about ‘fat-fingering’ and losing their funds in a transfer, or something like that,” he says. Being used to keeping their money in a bank account, these investors prefer to keep their cryptocurrencies on a crypto platform rather than in a hardware wallet.

A refuge in gaming

Blockchain calls

Non-Ethereum DeFi

