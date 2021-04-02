Mahomes: 17-game season will be learning experience

The NFL voted to implement a 17-game season for the 2021 campaign and beyond. That decision caused some players around the league to voice their displeasure, including New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

In an interview with Brian Sozzi of Yahoo Finance, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes avoided criticism of the new 17-game schedule. Instead, he said players will need to adjust and use it as a learning experience.

“It definitely puts more on your body. I mean, every single game your entire career, you’re battling through something,” Mahomes said. “And I think you see that in every single body at the end of the season. You’re always nicked up a little bit, you always have some injuries and some bruises. And so I think the biggest thing is gonna be a learning experience this next year. I mean, we’ve got to go in with the mind-set of just continue to make ourselves better, and knowing 17 games is how many were playing, and then you’re gonna have the postseason after that. And so I think it’ll be brand new to everybody. Everybody’s want to adjust and try to do whatever they can to prepare their bodies to be ready for it.”

The decision to implement a 17-game schedule will set up a Chiefs-Green Bay Packers matchup this coming season. It will mark the first time Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers will share the same field.

The NFL’s new schedule also calls for teams to play internationally at least once in an eight-year span.