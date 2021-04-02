Madonna in Search of New Writer for Biopic After Diablo Cody Left

Instagram/WENN

The ‘Material Girl’ singer and producers behind her upcoming biopic are reportedly looking for a new screenwriter after the Oscar-winning scribe quit due to creative differences.

Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody has reportedly quit the new Madonna biopic.

The brains behind the “Juno” and “Young Adult” scripts has spent weeks working with Madonna on the screenplay last year (20) only to step down over alleged creative differences.

“Madonna is understandably very particular about how she wants it to be. She’s a perfectionist and because it is about her life, she is being very careful about how things come across,” a source told Britain’s The Sun newspaper. “Diablo needed more freedom to be able to make it work and ultimately decided she couldn’t contribute any more.”

Universal Pictures bosses are now said to be looking for a new head writer.

Madonna, who is also directing the film about her life and career, recently said, “There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

No casting has been announced for the project, but “13 Reasons Why” star Anne Winters launched an Instagram campaign last year in hopes to land the lead role.

The actress began sharing posts of herself sporting looks made famous by the “Material Girl” singer in an effort to get the pop icon’s attention.

<br />

“BLOW UP @madonna Instagram guys – I wanna play her in her new biopic,” she wrote in one post. “I’ve been told I look like young Madonna forever, I act I sing I look like her…. cmon now.”

“Since covid – casting and film business has been whack af (as f***). So I’m trying a new tactic. #hireme lol @madonna,” she added in another.