Lufthansa to resume flights from Frankfurt to Tehran this month By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Lufthansa planes are seen parked on the tarmac of Frankfurt Airport, Germany
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German airline Lufthansa said on Friday that it would resume flights from Frankfurt to Tehran from April 16.
Lufthansa had suspended flights in January 2020 after a Ukranian airliner was shot down soon after take-off from Tehran.
The airline said it has since assessed security measures by Iran with national and international authorities.
“The conditions for safe flight operations in Iranian airspace are currently in place,” it said in an emailed statement.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.