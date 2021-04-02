Lights, camera, action. Bitcoin featured on Marvel’s latest episode of “the Falcon and the Winter Soldier” By BTC Peers



Lights, camera, action. Bitcoin featured on Marvel’s latest episode of “the Falcon and the Winter Soldier”



The latest episode of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, a new Marvel Cinematic Universe show has referenced . A Bitcoin bounty was incorporated in the latest episode.

Bitcoin is not only attracting governments and institutional investors. It is also attracting celebrities and the big screen. In the latest episode of the show on the Disney+ streaming platform, one of the characters receives a text message saying “Selby dead. ₿1K BOUNTY for her killers.”

While it’s just a movie, 1,000 BTC is approximately $58.8 million at current market prices.

A Reddit user Okitraz1986 spotted the Bitcoin mention and quickly shared his findings on Friday. He said:

Thought it was cool, figured I’d share. Mind you this was a lot cooler like 5 years ago back when I got into the bitcoin space but still nice to see we’re making headway into cultural touchstones.

The sad thing about the narrative is that Bitcoin is being portrayed as an asset being used in the underworld. Some government officials have blasted the leading cryptocurrency for its role in terrorist financing and illicit activities. However, as reported by BTC PEERS, the use of fiat currencies for criminal activities still dwarfs Bitcoin involvement.

