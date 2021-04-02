LeBron James to ‘weigh in’ on running Liverpool

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to have a voice in management decisions in the running of Liverpool.

In an interview with Joe Vardon, Simon Hughes and James Pearce of The Athletic, Liverpool chairman Tom Werner said James will “weigh in” on decisions for the Premier League club.

“I would welcome [James’ and Maverick Carter’s] thoughts,” Werner said.

James and Carter finalized a deal on Wednesday to purchase a stake in Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool.

James has been a part-owner of Liverpool since 2011, and his stake in the club has increased with his new role as a partner in FSG.

The Athletic adds that Liverpool’s top management has been looking to “strengthen its ties with LeBron in the knowledge that his immense global appeal can help reach new audiences, especially in the Far East.”

Liverpool won their first title in 30 years last season, but is struggling so far in 2021 with a 13-7-9 record. Manchester City and Manchester United sit at the top of the Premier League standings.