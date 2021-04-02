Latest episode of ‘the Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ involves massive Bitcoin bounty By Cointelegraph

Latest episode of ‘the Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ involves massive Bitcoin bounty
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a new Marvel Cinematic Universe show on the Disney+ streaming platform, incorporated a (BTC) bounty into its newest episode.
In episode three, “Power Broker,” one of the characters receives a text message which reads: “Selby dead. ₿1K BOUNTY for her killers.” The reference, which drops around the narrative’s half way mark, is timely given Bitcoin’s ongoing bull market. At time of publication, 1,000 BTC equals approximately $58.8 million USD.
