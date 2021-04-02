Khloé Kardashian Ring Pic Gets Tristan Thompson Comment

If you follow Khloé Kardashian on Instagram, you may have noticed her rocking a ring the size of my studio apartment.
Naturally, the ring’s placement on *that* finger got the rumor mill a-spinning…
Well, Khloé recently posted a photo of her, *ahem*, new nails.
And whooooooo happened to be in the comments? YUP, TRISTAN.
Now, I know not a lot can be gleaned from a handful of emojis — but the diamond means that he’s at least acknowledged that there is a mahoosive ring on his loved one’s hand.
Could an engagement announcement be in the imminent future? Am I/we just being teased?????!!!
Well, at least for now, I have a sneaking suspicion it won’t be the last we see of that ring.
