Khloé Kardashian Ring Pic Gets Tristan Thompson Comment

If you follow Khloé Kardashian on Instagram, you may have noticed her rocking a ring the size of my studio apartment.

Naturally, the ring’s placement on *that* finger got the rumor mill a-spinning…

…Especially because it looks like Khloé recently took back her ex, Tristan Thompson.

Well, Khloé recently posted a photo of her, *ahem*, new nails.

And whooooooo happened to be in the comments? YUP, TRISTAN.

Now, I know not a lot can be gleaned from a handful of emojis — but the diamond means that he’s at least acknowledged that there is a mahoosive ring on his loved one’s hand.

Could an engagement announcement be in the imminent future? Am I/we just being teased?????!!!

Well, at least for now, I have a sneaking suspicion it won’t be the last we see of that ring.

